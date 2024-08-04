Not possible to locate people buried under landslide debris using space tech: ISRO chief

BENGALURU: In view of the recent natural disasters like the landslide in Kerala, where many people are trapped under debris, ISRO chairman S Somanath on Saturday said only a certain depth of filtration is possible with space technology and could not be relied on for finding those people.

The ISRO chief was answering a question in this regard in the outreach programme organised by ISRO, #asksomanatisro on Instagram.

"There are limitations of space-based sensors to locate objects that are buried under debris, which is currently an issue. It is not possible to detect what is deep under the ground from space.

A certain depth of filtration is always possible by radar signals, but it is not possible to find, say, underground channels or petroleum deposits and deep minerals," added Somanath.