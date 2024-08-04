Nation

Not possible to locate people buried under landslide debris using space tech: ISRO chief

A certain depth of filtration is always possible by radar signals, but it is not possible to find, say, underground channels or petroleum deposits and deep minerals, Somnath said.
NDRF personnel searching at the landslide-hit Punchirimattam near Chooralmala in Wayanad. Express Photo | BP Deepu
BENGALURU: In view of the recent natural disasters like the landslide in Kerala, where many people are trapped under debris, ISRO chairman S Somanath on Saturday said only a certain depth of filtration is possible with space technology and could not be relied on for finding those people.

The ISRO chief was answering a question in this regard in the outreach programme organised by ISRO, #asksomanatisro on Instagram.

"There are limitations of space-based sensors to locate objects that are buried under debris, which is currently an issue. It is not possible to detect what is deep under the ground from space.

A certain depth of filtration is always possible by radar signals, but it is not possible to find, say, underground channels or petroleum deposits and deep minerals," added Somanath.

Wayanad landslides: Landslides natural... can’t prevent them but impact can be minimised
