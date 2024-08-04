NTA to upload NEET UG 2024 data on UMANG, DigiLocker

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon upload NEET UG 2024 candidate data onto the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms of the Government of India. This decision follows numerous complaints received by NTA regarding NEET OMR answer sheets. Qualified candidates can log in to these platforms to access and download their NEET documents.

Registrants for NEET UG 2024 can now view their confirmation page, NTA NEET scorecard, and scanned OMR answer sheet images through UMANG and DigiLocker. NTA stated, "Candidates are encouraged to use these platforms for direct access to their documents, addressing their grievances effectively."

This initiative aims to simplify access to crucial examination documents and resolve related issues for all concerned candidates.

The NEET UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5 across 557 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with over 23.33 lakh candidates appearing for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses.

Regarding the exam's integrity, the Supreme Court declined pleas for a re-examination on July 23, citing insufficient evidence to conclude that the exam's results were compromised or that there was a systemic breach of its sanctity. The court emphasized that there was no indication of widespread leakage of the question paper disrupting the exam's integrity.

For assistance with downloading the NEET (UG)-2024 Admit Card, candidates can contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email neet@nta.ac.in.