Bill to overhaul Wakf Act likely on Aug 9 or 12

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to bring a bill to overhaul the Wakf Act in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, government sources said on Sunday. It is learnt that the Cabinet meet held late on Friday evening cleared the Wakf amendment bill. Sources claimed the government’s move is in line with demands from the Muslim community itself for reforming the Wakf boards.
The bill, which proposes 38-40 major amendments to the Wakf Act, is likely to be introduced in Parliament either on August 9 or 12 (the last day of the Budget session). In case it could not be introduced in this session, then it would be presented in the next Parliament session, sources told this paper.
With many states gearing up for elections this year and the next, the move could spark heated debates and become a potential political issue for the Opposition.
Among the major changes proposed in the bill is the mandatory registration of all moveable and immoveable property under Waqf boards with the district collectors concerned. Plus, all registered properties must be uploaded on the Wakf board’s portal.
While no official statement has been issued so far, top sources said the bill would be aimed at ensuring “transparency, efficiency and accountability” in the functioning of Waqf boards.
In all, there are 30 Waqf boards functioning across India. “Waqf boards hold huge numbers of moveable and immoveable properties across the country, which are neither documented nor audited with the government machinery. The Bill may propose a proper audit and verification of property and assets, declared as owned by the WB in order to ensure transparency,” a top government source said in an informal chat with the media here on Sunday.
“The proposed bill is aimed at seeking benefits to poor Muslims, women and children, and ensuring fair participation of women in the boards. The bill is not aimed at grabbing land from Muslims by the government nor is to give such land to non-Muslims,” the government source added.
“The benefits of Wakf properties are strictly for the welfare of the community, and not meant for any individuals. The bill will put a check on any such malpractice,” remarked a source.
‘Unlimited powers’
According to sources, one of the objectives of the bill is to check the “unlimited powers” of Wakf boards, which can even bar plaintiffs from seeking justice from the Judiciary. Also, there are complaints of the boards usurping property by misusing the Wakf Act