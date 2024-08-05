Bill to overhaul Wakf Act likely on Aug 9 or 12

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to bring a bill to overhaul the Wakf Act in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, government sources said on Sunday. It is learnt that the Cabinet meet held late on Friday evening cleared the Wakf amendment bill. Sources claimed the government’s move is in line with demands from the Muslim community itself for reforming the Wakf boards.

The bill, which proposes 38-40 major amendments to the Wakf Act, is likely to be introduced in Parliament either on August 9 or 12 (the last day of the Budget session). In case it could not be introduced in this session, then it would be presented in the next Parliament session, sources told this paper.

With many states gearing up for elections this year and the next, the move could spark heated debates and become a potential political issue for the Opposition.