Move against freedom of religion, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the proposal to amend the Wakf Act. Alleging that the move was aimed at snatching wakf properties, he said that it would be against the freedom of religion.
Speaking to reporters at his party office in Darussalam here, Asaduddin said, “The proposed amendments, as per media reports, convey that the Modi government wants to snatch the Wakf Board’s autonomy and interfere in its affairs. BJP has been against the Wakf Board and properties since the beginning. There is a Hindutva agenda of the RSS. They have continued to make efforts to put an end to the Wakf Board from the start.”
He added that the Centre was going against parliamentary supremacy and privileges by “leaking” information to the media. “It is their job to inform the parliament when it’s in session,” he said. According to reports, the Union Cabinet on Friday discussed 40-odd amendments to the Wakf Act (known as Waqf Act before 2013), including to curb its jurisdiction.
Impossible to re-establish ownership of properties: Asad
The AIMIM leader alleged that the government was bent on diluting the “conclusive nature” of gazettes over the properties allotted to the Wakf, adding that people who encroached on the Wakf’s properties would now get an opportunity to claim the ownership.
“The Wakf Act 2013 gives powers to the survey commissioner, who is appointed by the state government, to identify properties. The list of Wakfs is prepared then and sent to the state government, which issues a gazetted notification. If it’s not challenged within one year, then it’s final. They (the Union government) want to change this. It means the Wakfs will have to re-establish the ownership of the properties that are already theirs. It is impossible,” Owaisi commented.
He stated that the decision over disputed properties of Waqf is taken by judiciary and questioned the government’s authority over the same.
“Modi government will create a dispute and then conduct its (property) survey. It will either be done by the executive, CM, or BJP, and you know what would be the result? Who are they to decide? There are many mosques and dargahs in the country that the BJP and RSS claim are not mosques. It will lead to the loss of properties of Wakf Board,” Owaisi alleged, adding that the decision would likely create administrative chaos.
Noting that the government’s idea is also to dilute Waqf tribunals, Owaisi asked, “What will happen to the cases going on then? It will lead to ineffective enforcement.”
Meanwhile, the AIMIM chief questioned the stance of BJP allies in the NDA government, particularly TDP and JDU. “Will the allies of the BJP want to snatch the properties of Waqf Muslims? It is for them to think.”