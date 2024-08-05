Move against freedom of religion, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the proposal to amend the Wakf Act. Alleging that the move was aimed at snatching wakf properties, he said that it would be against the freedom of religion.

Speaking to reporters at his party office in Darussalam here, Asaduddin said, “The proposed amendments, as per media reports, convey that the Modi government wants to snatch the Wakf Board’s autonomy and interfere in its affairs. BJP has been against the Wakf Board and properties since the beginning. There is a Hindutva agenda of the RSS. They have continued to make efforts to put an end to the Wakf Board from the start.”

He added that the Centre was going against parliamentary supremacy and privileges by “leaking” information to the media. “It is their job to inform the parliament when it’s in session,” he said. According to reports, the Union Cabinet on Friday discussed 40-odd amendments to the Wakf Act (known as Waqf Act before 2013), including to curb its jurisdiction.