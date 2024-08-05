Eight Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar, several others injured

PATNA: As many as eight ‘Kanwariyas’ (devotees) were electrocuted, and several others received burn injuries when a vehicle carrying them came in contact with an electric wire on Hajipur-Jandaha road in Bihar’s Vaishali district, officials said on Monday.
The incident took place around midnight on Sunday when a group of ‘Kanwariyas’ were on their way to visit Pahleja Ghat of the Ganga River to take the holy water to offer at Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur.
The Kanwariyas were going on a DJ-mounted trolley. The DJ-mounted trolley was very high and there was a wire in which it got entangled. DJ trolley came in contact with 11000 high tension wire due to which some devotees died, while some others were injured and are undergoing treatment," Sadar SDPO Hajipur Omprakash told reporters.
The victims were rushed to Sadar hospital at Hajipur where eight of them were declared dead. Six others who had received burn injuries in the incident were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.
Vaishali district magistrate Yashpal Meena rushed to the Sadar hospital and directed the civil surgeon to ensure proper treatment of the injured.
Sadar sub-divisional police officer Om Prakash confirmed the death of eight people in the incident.
The victims were stated to be residents of Sultanpur village near Mahnar in Vaishali district.