Eight Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar, several others injured

PATNA: As many as eight ‘Kanwariyas’ (devotees) were electrocuted, and several others received burn injuries when a vehicle carrying them came in contact with an electric wire on Hajipur-Jandaha road in Bihar’s Vaishali district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place around midnight on Sunday when a group of ‘Kanwariyas’ were on their way to visit Pahleja Ghat of the Ganga River to take the holy water to offer at Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur.

The Kanwariyas were going on a DJ-mounted trolley. The DJ-mounted trolley was very high and there was a wire in which it got entangled. DJ trolley came in contact with 11000 high tension wire due to which some devotees died, while some others were injured and are undergoing treatment," Sadar SDPO Hajipur Omprakash told reporters.