Supreme Court to hear marital rape pleas next week

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday assured the petitioners that it would hear the batch of pleas challenging the marital rape exception under the new criminal laws next week.

The three-judge bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, while taking on the submissions of senior advocate Karuna Nandy, appearing for one of the petitioners in the case, said the pleas will be heard next week.

The CJI, said, as the bench would be busy this week in dealing with a batch of matters on taxation laws. so the marital rape matter would be taken up for hearing next week.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, also appearing for one of the petitioners -- All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) -- in the marital rape case, had in the last hearing, requested the top court that due importance should be given to the issue.

There was a batch of pleas pending in the top court for hearing, including the of plea of AIDWA challenging the marital rape exception under the new criminal laws.