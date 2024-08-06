Congress legislators hold overnight dharna in Rajasthan Assembly over MLA Mukesh Bhakar's suspension

JAIPUR: Around 50 Congress legislators staged an overnight dharna in the Well of the Rajasthan Assembly to protest the suspension of party MLA Mukesh Bhakar from the House.

The MLAs put mattresses in the Well of the House and sang bhajans.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully shared a picture of the protest on X late on Monday night, saying, "Night rest and dharna inside Rajasthan Assembly."

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday after chairperson Sandeep Sharma ordered marshals to evict suspended Bhakar from the House over alleged indecent behaviour.

Other Congress MLAs prevented marshals from escorting Bhakar out of the House.

While one MLA fell during the melee, another said her bangles broke.