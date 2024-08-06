India will have to be very vigilant on border: Former envoy on Bangladesh crisis

Saran said the "next couple of days will be critical" and it needs to be seen what impact her resignation has on the situation on the ground.

"There is a power vacuum right now which is being filled by the army. But now we have to see whether this situation and this development will lead to a halt in street protests and return of the students and a reduction in street violence. That we have to see."

"We will also have to see the extent of attacks on Awami League members, members of the government and other supporters. All this will play out and (it needs to be seen) how much the army will be able to manage and control the situation. I think it is clear that there are political forces who are using students' grievances as an opportunity to settle political scores," he said.

This a "new Bangladesh, a new generation" that has come and their mentality is "very different" from the Bangladesh of 40 years or 30 years ago, the former envoy said, adding how much of an impact these political elements will have on the popular psyche is also to be seen.

India and Bangladesh share historical ties, with New Delhi having rendered crucial assistance to Dhaka during the Liberation War of 1971.

Asked about the immediate repercussions of the current events on India-Bangladesh ties, he said, "Obviously, there could be an overreaction to the past. This overreaction could manifest itself in some trouble at the border, some anti-India statement."

"So, we have to be alert on the border to make sure this does not lead to movement of any people from Bangladesh to IndiaWe will have to be very vigilant on the border. That is the immediate requirement," Saran said.