SC agrees to hear plea challenging Bombay HC verdict on hijab ban in Mumbai college

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear the appeal filed by a group of college students, challenging the Bombay High Court's verdict upholding the ban imposed on a private college in Mumbai on the wearing of the hijab, nakab, burkha, cap, etc., by students on its campus.

The bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud did not fix any particular date to hear it but assured the petitoners for a hearing soon.

"I have already assigned a bench to hear the matter and it would be listed soon in the coming days," the CJI said.

The lawyer appearing for the petitioners cited urgency in the matter and pleaded the apex court to hear it. "The unit tests will take place soon; please list it, my lords," the lawyer told the SC.

Primarily, the authorities of the NG Acharya & DK Marathe College in Mumbai had prescribed a dress code prohibiting their students from wearing hijab, nakab, burkha, stole, cap, etc., on campus.