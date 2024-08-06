SC grants reprieve to 700 Tripura teachers, directs HC review of termination orders

NEW DELHI: In a partial reprieve for Tripura's 700 undergraduate teachers, the Supreme Court has granted them the "liberty" to seek relief from the High Court, in response to their challenge against termination orders.

This decision offers a glimmer of hope at a time when the Tripura High Court has been consistently dismissing similar petitions, often imposing costs.

The Supreme Court's bench, led by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, issued the order on August 2, 2024, following a petition from these teachers contesting the legality and constitutionality of their terminations, which were enforced by the state government in 2017 and 2020.

The petitioners, represented by advocates Tarini K. Nayak, Amrit Lal Saha, and Aaditya Mishra, argue that their dismissals were both "unlawful and unconstitutional." They claim that the High Court's 2014 judgment, which invalidated the state's Employment Policy and led to the dismissal of over 10,000 teachers, was issued without their knowledge and does not apply to their cases, as they were recruited under different rules.

Nayak expressed optimism after the Supreme Court's ruling, saying, "We are hopeful that the High Court will interpret this order favorably and provide justice for these teachers. We are striving to protect their livelihoods and families."