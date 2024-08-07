Bangladesh crisis: 4 states in NE scale up security along borders, Bihar remains on alert

GUWAHATI/PATNA: As the civil unrest in Bangladesh continues, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya have heightened security along the international border. Bihar has also issued an alert in the districts situated close to the Bangladesh border.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday, “I spoke to the chief secretary, DGP and senior officials of the BSF, Assam Rifles and others. I asked them to maintain a close watch on the border.” The CM said he has been in constant touch with the Centre. “We will act according to instructions from Delhi.”

Asked about reported stray incidents of attacks on the houses of Hindus in Bangladesh, he said, “I saw it on social media that people from the majority community there are preventing these incidents and giving protection.”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya has imposed night curfew along its border with Bangladesh. Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said, “The 6 pm-6 am curfew will remain in force until the situation in Bangladesh improves.” The Assam government issued a high alert in four districts. The BSF’s Guwahati frontier also issued high alert to address potential security threats.