Delhi coaching centre deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers FIR naming owner

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR and has initiated its probe into the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala were drowned after water gushed into the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar here following heavy rains on July 27.

The CBI has registered the FIR naming the owner of the coaching centre, while adding that the case has been taken over from the Delhi Police late Tuesday evening following a Delhi High Court order, officials said.

Those named in the CBI FIR include Abhishek Gupta, the owner of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, who has been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, voluntarily causing hurt, negligent conduct, and common intention.

The IAS aspirants were studying in the library set up in the basement when water flooded it, resulting in their deaths.

The Delhi high court had castigated police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the students’ deaths, saying it was unable to believe and understand how they could not come out of the basement. It also sought to know whether the doors were blocked or staircases narrow.

“What’s your line of looking? How did the children drown? You have done an investigation now. We are on August 2. Why were they not able to come out of the basement? It doesn’t get flooded immediately. Water takes at least two-three minutes to fill a basement? It can’t happen in a minute. Why were they not able to come out,” the court had asked.

The court had also asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI into the criminal case.