Delhi coaching centre tragedy: Living a life of hell, says IAS aspirant in letter to CJI

An aspiring civil servant has written a letter to the Chief Justice narrating the ordeal that students in Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar and other areas in Delhi face due to poor infrastructure, drainage and other issues.

"Living a life of hell," Avinash Dubey wrote in his letter to the CJI, requesting him to take necessary action against city officials and others responsible for the untimely deaths of three fellow students on Saturday.

In his email to the CJI, which was accessed by The New Indian Express, Dubey highlighted that the living conditions of students are dire. "We are forced to walk through knee-deep sewage water. While preparing for the entrance exams, these students put their lives in great danger. There is negligence on the part of the municipal corporation and the Delhi government for the substandard living conditions that the students endure," Dubey said in his letter.