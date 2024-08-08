Bihar’s bridge troubles: Section of under-construction bridge collapses in Katihar

Neeraj Kumar Singh, minister in-charge of Katihar district, however, told the media in Patna that it would not be appropriate to call it an under-construction bridge collapse. “The construction started recently, initial reports suggested that two pillars of the bridge had collapsed. The NDA government in the state has already made it clear that strict action will be taken the officers and contractors if operational or full constructed bridges collapse,” he remarked.

Over a dozen bridges have already collapsed across the state in the past two months and so. Taking a serious note of such incidents, the government placed 16 engineers under suspension and initiated departmental inquiry against them. Kishanganj, Araria, East Champaran, Siwan, Saran and Gopalganj witnessed the collapse of bridges in the last two months. The collapse of big as well as small bridges besides some culverts heated up political temperature as opposition criticised the government for its failure to check the incidents. Bihar has been plagued by infrastructural mismanagement for the last few years. The most glaring example, as reported by TNIE a few days ago, was the construction of a bridge in with no road connectivity in the middle of an agricultural land.