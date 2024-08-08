Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died on Thursday at his Kolkata home, CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim said.

He was suffering from old age-related ailments.

The former chief minister was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana.

A party official said Bhattacharjee died at around 8.30 am.

The veteran CPI(M) leader took over as the chief minister of West Bengal in 2000 from party senior Jyoti Basu.

Bhattacharya lost the 2011 assembly election to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front's 34-year-long rule in the state came to an end that year.

His tenure was marked by agitations over the acquisition of land for industries led by present Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bhattacharya stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo and central committee in 2015 and gave up membership of the party's state secretariat in 2018.

Over the last few years, he mostly stayed away from public programmes and remained confined to his two-room government apartment at Palm Avenue in south Kolkata.

Shocked, saddened by demise of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and said the state government will provide him with full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey.

Banerjee said she was "shocked and saddened" by the demise of her predecessor.

"Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

I have known him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief," Banerjee said on X.

She expressed condolences to members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers.

"We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites," Banerjee said.