'Unwaveringly dedicated to public service': Cong leaders condole Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's demise

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders on Thursday condoled the passing away of former West Bengal chief minister and veteran CPI (M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee with Rahul Gandhi saying that his contributions to the state and nation will always be remembered.

Bhattacharjee, known for his efforts to bring industry to the state, died on Thursday at his Kolkata home following old age-related ailments.

The former chief minister was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira, and daughter Suchetana who underwent gender change surgery.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "My deepest condolences on the passing away of Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. He served the people in a political career spanning more than five decades."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and comrades," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said he was saddened to learn about the demise of the former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

"He was unwaveringly dedicated to public service for over five decades. His contributions to the state and nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers during this difficult time," Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary in-charged communications Jairam Ramesh said Bhattacharjee was an unrepentant communist till the very end.

"Fiercely anchored in secular values, he was also a man deeply interested in literature and the arts. He had refused the Padma Bhushan when another former chief minister who had betrayed his party took it gratefully," he said.

"Incidentally, a man Buddhadeb babu admired - PN Haksar - had declined the Padma Vibhushan award, not once but twice," Ramesh said.