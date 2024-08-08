Govt withdraws Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led government on Thursday withdrew the Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill 2014, which sought to provide for a mechanism for the eviction of unauthorised occupants from waqf properties, in Rajya Sabha.

The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on February 18, 2014 by erstwhile minority affairs minister K Rahman Khan.

It was referred to the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on March 5, 2014.

Assets dedicated for religious or charitable purposes are referred as Waqf properties.

Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju sought the leave of the House to withdraw the bill and the withdrawal was approved by voice vote in Rajya Sabha by the members.

CPI (M) MP John Brittas and IUML MP Abdul Wahab opposed the withdrawal of the bill in the Upper House.

Explaining about his stand, Brittas said the bill was introduced in Rajaya Sabha precisely because it was intended to free the properties of Waqf properties.