India actively evacuating its citizens from Bangladesh as interim government takes oath

NEW DELHI: India is continuing to evacuate its citizens from Bangladesh even as the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus was sworn in on Thursday.

The government has urged carriers like Air India and IndiGo not to stop operations to Bangladesh as they are needed to transport people back to India.

"The Indian mission in Dhaka has ensured that airlines continue to operate and not discontinue services, which serve as a big enabler to ensure that people are not stranded," said a source.

The Indian mission has facilitated the movement of Indian nationals including project personnel across the land border. These include nationals working in IRCON, L&T, RITES, Tata and Transrail Sirajganj.

The Indian mission has also facilitated consular cases. Emergency certificates have been issued to Indian nationals to facilitate their travel in special cases.

While most students have returned to India, there are still over 10,000 Indians in Bangladesh. The families of staff working in the diplomatic missions across five locations too have been sent back to India.