India actively evacuating its citizens from Bangladesh as interim government takes oath

NEW DELHI: India is continuing to evacuate its citizens from Bangladesh even as the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus was sworn in on Thursday.
The government has urged carriers like Air India and IndiGo not to stop operations to Bangladesh as they are needed to transport people back to India.
"The Indian mission in Dhaka has ensured that airlines continue to operate and not discontinue services, which serve as a big enabler to ensure that people are not stranded," said a source.
The Indian mission has facilitated the movement of Indian nationals including project personnel across the land border. These include nationals working in IRCON, L&T, RITES, Tata and Transrail Sirajganj.
The Indian mission has also facilitated consular cases. Emergency certificates have been issued to Indian nationals to facilitate their travel in special cases.
While most students have returned to India, there are still over 10,000 Indians in Bangladesh. The families of staff working in the diplomatic missions across five locations too have been sent back to India.
The Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma attended the oath-taking ceremony of Mohammad Yunus who has been appointed the chief advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh. He will lead a 16-member council of advisors and try and bring the country back on track.
"I know most of the council of advisors personally and do expect that they would first restore law and order, check corruption and take steps to ensure that life returns to normalcy and the economy is back on track," Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a political commentator in Bangladesh, told The New Indian Express.
Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, on Thursday said, "The well being of the people of Bangladesh is the top priority and India hopes that peace and normalcy return to Bangladesh. We are also analysing all aspects on Bangladesh including who was behind the trouble. Former PM Sheikh Hasina will decide on how long she wants to be in India."
Sheikh Hasina is staying in India as a guest. Her daughter Dr Saima Wazed who is based in Delhi and is the Regional Director of WHO South East Asia hasn’t met her in order to not compromise her security.
"I am heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I so love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time," Wazed said.