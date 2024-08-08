Nobel laureate Yunus sworn in as head of Bangladesh's interim government; PM Modi extends wishes

DHAKA: Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus was sworn into office Thursday, vowing to lead Bangladesh back to democracy after a student-led uprising ended the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus, who earlier on Thursday had hailed the overthrow of Hasina as Bangladesh's "second independence," swore to "uphold, support, and protect the constitution" in front of political and civil society leaders, generals, and diplomats at the presidential palace.

"Today is a glorious day for us," Yunus, 84, told reporters hours earlier when he returned to Dhaka from Europe.

"Bangladesh has created a new victory day. Bangladesh has got a second independence."

Yunus called for the restoration of order after weeks of violence that left at least 455 people dead, calling on citizens to guard each other, including minorities who came under attack.

"Law and order is our first task... We cannot take a step forward unless we fix the law and order situation," he said.

"My call to the people is, if you have trust in me, then make sure there will be no attacks against anyone, anywhere in the country."

"Every person is our brother... Our task is to protect them," Yunus said, adding that "the whole of Bangladesh is one big family."

More than a dozen members of his cabinet, who are titled advisers, not ministers, also took the oath. They included the top leaders of the Students Against Discrimination group that led the weeks-long protests, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud.

Others included a former foreign secretary and a former attorney general, an environmental lawyer, and prominent rights activist Adilur Rahman Khan, who was sentenced to two years in jail during Hasina's rule.