Manish Sisodia walks out of jail after 17 months, hails 'power of Constitution'

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars on Friday and said he got bail due to the power of the Constitution and democracy, and this same power will ensure the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court gave the former deputy chief minister bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy "scam" case and said his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

As Sisodia stepped out of the jail at 6.45 pm, hundreds of rain-drenched supporters and workers showered rose petals on him. Some of them picked him on their shoulders and raised 'Inquilab Zindabad' (long live revolution) slogans.

Party leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Durgesh Pathak reached Tihar Jail to receive Sisodia and stood in the rain holding umbrellas as they waited for the former Delhi deputy chief minister to come out.

Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sisodia, who was wearing a maroon-coloured shirt, greeted the joyous party supporters and workers outside Tihar Jail, saying, "Namaskar to all of you from Azad (free) Sisodia."

"We have brought this legal battle to its logical end through the Constitution. I thank you all for being with me," Sisodia said, adding that his admirers have only increased in the last 17 months.

"Not only me but every person of Delhi and children of the country were with me emotionally in jail. I thank the Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart for using the power of the Constitution to give a tight slap to the dictatorship in the country," he said.

Hailing Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sisodia said he was indebted to him.

"My whole life is indebted to Ambedkar," he said.

The leader said it was an emotional moment for everyone and hoped that the power of the Constitution and democracy would pave the way for the release of Kejriwal. He raised the slogan, "Bhrasthachaar ka ek hi kaal, Kejriwal, Kejriwal."

Later in the evening, Sisodia met Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at the CM's residence.

The former deputy CM's bail has come as a shot in the arm for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana, due in the next few months, and Delhi, scheduled to be held early next year.