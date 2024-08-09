Pilgrimage row: Meghalaya HC asks society, village council to resolve dispute amicably

GUWAHATI: The High Court of Meghalaya has asked a registered society under the name and style of “Yatra” and a village council to try and amicably resolve a dispute that arose between them over a proposed pilgrimage to the Mawjymbuin Cave in Mawsynram of East Khasi Hills district.

The society moved the court earlier as the Dorbar Shnong (village council) of Mawsynram had not granted permission for the annual pilgrimage.

During a hearing on Thursday in the presence of senior officials of the district administration, police and members of the village council, the court said it was found necessary to allow some time to the parties concerned to try and resolve the issue.

The court was hopeful that they would be able to find an amicable solution before the matter is taken up again on August 14.

The Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram opposed the pilgrimage saying no religious rituals would be allowed at the tourist spot. Meghalaya’s tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh backed the decision.

“You cannot have a cave dedicated to the performance of ritual of only one religion,” he told mediapersons.

Recently, Kutumba Suraksha Parishad, an Assam-based Hindu group, expressed resentment over the denial of permission for the pilgrimage and threatened to impose a road blockade against Meghalaya.

In its petition, the society had told the court that the pilgrimage, which was a continuing affair, became organised from 2011 with its formation.

The district authorities had granted permission for the pilgrimage but on the condition that the society would obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Dorbar Shnong. The Dorbar Shnong, however. did not respond to the society’s plea for NOC.

The cave, which has a “lingam”, is revered by the Hindus. The petitioner told the court that there was no attempt to establish any place of worship there.

“There is no intention to hurt the sentiments or create any disturbances whatsoever in the said place,” the petitioner said.