Preamble in NCERT books: Jairam Ramesh submits privilege notice against Pradhan for 'misleading' RS

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has submitted a notice to initiate privilege proceedings in the Rajya Sabha against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for "misleading" the House over the issue of alleged dropping of the Preamble to the Constitution from certain NCERT textbooks.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Ramesh said that on August 7, 2024, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter regarding "omitting the Preamble to the Constitution of India in the textbooks by NCERT for children of Class 3 and 6".

"In response thereto, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, subsequently (at 12 Noon) inter alia stated 'abhi bhi kaksha 6 ki jo pathyapustak aayi hai, usme bhi preamble hai (the textbook for Class 6 that has come out also contains the preamble)'," Ramesh said.

This assertion by Pradhan is factually "incorrect and misleading", Ramesh said in his letter to Dhankhar dated August 8.