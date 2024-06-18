AIMIM chief Owaisi flays NCERT over textbook revisions

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said children should not grow up "glorifying criminal acts" in reference to Babri Masjid demolition being tweaked in NCERT textbooks.

In a post on 'X', the Hyderabad MP said India's children should know that the Supreme Court called the demolition of Babri Masjid an "egregious criminal act".

"The NCERT has decided to replace Babri Masjid with the words "three domed structure."

It has also decided to call the Ayodhya judgement an example of "consensus."

