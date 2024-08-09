SC hosts screening of 'Laapataa Ladies' to promote gender sensitisation

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud has arranged for the Hindi movie Laapataa Ladies to be screened for Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and registry members this Friday. This event will take place at the auditorium of the Supreme Court's administrative building complex.

The screening is part of CJI Chandrachud's broader efforts to promote gender sensitisation within the Supreme Court. Praising his wife, Kalpana Das, for her suggestion, CJI Chandrachud emphasised that the screening is designed to help staff members bond and raise awareness about gender issues. He also highlighted that the Court has other initiatives like a 24-hour Ayurvedic clinic for staff members.

The film Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, is a 2024 Hindi comedy featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The movie tells the story of two newlywed brides who are accidentally exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes.

The screening will also be attended by the film's producers, veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao. The movie had previously gained international recognition by being screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023.