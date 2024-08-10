BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', Congress's 'Nyaya Yatra' buzzed in Gujarat's political arena

AHMEDABAD: The political scene in Gujarat is heating up with a flurry of activities from major parties. Congress has launched its 'Nyaya Yatra' in the state on Friday, while the BJP has countered with its own 'Tiranga Yatra,' which kicked off on Saturday.

In the run-up to Independence Day, the BJP government in Gujarat is intensifying its patriotic push with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, beginning with a grand flag-off ceremony in Rajkot. The event saw prominent figures such as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in attendance. Notably, Congress's 'Nyaya Yatra', which commenced in Morbi, is set to arrive in Rajkot on August 11 and 12, coinciding with the BJP's own Tiranga Yatra, which also originates from the city.

Political analysts observe that Gujarat is witnessing a resurgence of yatras as a political strategy after many years. Congress is using its 'Nyaya Yatra' to bolster its political influence in the state by advocating justice for the victims of recent tragedies such as the Rajkot fire and the Morbi bridge collapse. Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat Congress Chief Shaktisinh Gohil will chair a condolence meeting on Sunday in remembrance of the victims in these tragedies.

In contrast, the BJP aims to undermine Congress's political dominance by promoting nationalism through its 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra.'

Notably, Rajkot has emerged as the central battleground for both parties' campaigns. The BJP and Congress both ramp up their campaigns in Gujarat.

In an address, BJP national President J.P. Nadda said that the nation will always remember Mahatma Gandhi’s pivotal role in our struggle for independence, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s efforts to unite the country. Our Prime Minister, also a proud son of Gujarat, is guiding the nation towards realizing the vision of a developed India.

Nadda in his speech sharply criticised Congress by saying that its leaders seem to view history through the lens of just one family. Many great figures, including Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and leader Subhash Chandra Bose, made immense sacrifices for our freedom, yet Congress remembers only one family.