Incessant rain affects life in several Rajasthan districts

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, 118 mm rainfall was recorded at the Jaipur airport during the 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday.

Amid rains in many districts of the state for many days and warnings of monsoon remaining active for the next several days, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting of senior officials on Sunday.

He directed them to provide all possible and quick relief in the affected areas and to focus on disaster management activities by giving top priority to rescue work.

At least 20 people have died in the last 24 hours due to rain-related accidents in the state.

According to the officials of the Disaster Relief Management Department, there is waterlogging in many places due to heavy rains in Karauli and Hindaun.

The Meteorological Department said there is a strong possibility of monsoon remaining active in many parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions of eastern Rajasthan for the next four-five days and heavy to very heavy rains at some places.

Also, there is a strong possibility of moderate and heavy rains in most parts of the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan for the next three-four days.

From June 1 to Aug 12, Rajasthan has recorded 40 per cent more rainfall than the normal. The normal rainfall this year has been 397.8 mm while during the corresponding time period the previous year it was 283.9 mm.

Western Rajasthan has recorded 56 per cent more rainfall than the normal, whereas eastern Rajasthan recorded 31 per cent more rainfall, According to MeT department data except Dungarpur and Banswara, almost all districts have recorded normal to excess rainfall.