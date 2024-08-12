Nation

Three PILs in Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe into woman doctor rape, murder case

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said that it will take up hearing of the PILs and any other petition related to the issue on August 13.
Medical students stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Monday.
KOLKATA: At least three PILs seeking CBI investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kar Medical College and Hospital will be heard by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

A preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.

At least three PILs were moved before a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam on Monday seeking transfer of investigation into the alleged rape and gruesome murder of the woman doctor at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital to CBI.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said that it will take up hearing of the PILs and any other petition related to the issue on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested by Kolkata Police, which is investigating the case, in connection with the murder of the woman doctor and booked for rape and murder.

Phiroze Edulji, counsel for one of the petitioners, alleged before the court that a cover-up attempt was being made into the incident. He stated before the division bench that the surathal (inquest) report into the death of the woman doctor has been made public.

Maintaining that the name of the victim cannot be made public but has happened in this case, he also prayed for a direction by the court that the name be ordered to be expunged from all social media platforms.

