Three PILs in Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe into woman doctor rape, murder case

KOLKATA: At least three PILs seeking CBI investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kar Medical College and Hospital will be heard by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

A preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.

At least three PILs were moved before a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam on Monday seeking transfer of investigation into the alleged rape and gruesome murder of the woman doctor at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital to CBI.