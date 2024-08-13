Bengal stir finds national resonance

“We are supporting any medical organisation that is joining the protest. We are assessing the situation and will soon take a call to join the indefinite strike call given by junior doctors fully.”

“Hospitals across the country should be declared as safe zones,” the letter read. The IMA also said that all major government hospitals should have police camps and adequate security personnel and similar security arrangements should be made mandatory in large private hospitals.

Dr Aviral Mathur, President of FORDA, said they have written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding expeditious acceptance of residents’ of R.G. Kar Medical College, swift action against the guilty, resignation of all the responsible authorities, no police brutality or manhandling of the protesting doctors, speedy justice for the deceased, and speedy ratification of the Central Healthcare Protection Act.

The doctors will continue the strike until a written assurance that their demands have been fulfilled is received, said Dr Sarvesh Pandey, FORDA general secretary. FORDA members later met senior union health officials, who requested them to take back the strike. “We will not take back the indefinite strike call until our all demands are met,” Pandey added.

Strikes to continue

