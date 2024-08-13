IOA's statement on Phogat 'reprehensible', can 'break morale': Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Indian Olympic Association over its president's remarks regarding wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics.

In a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi government, Yadav also said that if there was an Olympics for political conspiracy, those in power at the Centre would win without competing.

Phogat, 29, was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for being 100 gm overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final bout on August 7.

She filed an appeal against her disqualification and a decision on it is expected to come on Tuesday.