SC closes contempt proceedings against Ramdev, Patanjali MD Balkrishna in misleading ads case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed contempt proceedings against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna in connection with the misleading advertisements case.

A two-judge bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta delivered the judgement, closing the contempt proceedings after Ramdev and Balkrishna provided undertakings and assurances to stop issuing misleading ads and other claims regarding Patanjali products.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which alleged that Patanjali Ayurved's advertisements provided improper and misleading information, claiming to cure diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, and asthma.

"It is completely wrong to advertise cures for such diseases," the IMA said.

Patanjali Ayurved, Ramdev, and Balkrishna assured the court they would not violate any laws in the future, particularly those related to advertising or branding of their products.

The apex court, in an earlier order, imposed a temporary ban on Patanjali medicine advertisements in print and on TV and restrained the company from issuing any advertisements relating to diseases, including blood pressure, diabetes, and asthma.

The court had cited the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act of 1954 and restrained Patanjali from advertising its products as cures for specific diseases or disorders.