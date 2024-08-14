Army captain killed, four terrorists believed to be gunned down in Doda encounter

SRINAGAR: An army officer was killed in an ongoing encounter with militants that broke out a day before Independence Day, in the Akar forest area of the mountainous Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Four other terrorists are also believed to have been gunned down in the encounter.

The officer, identified as Captain Deepak, sustained critical bullet injuries. He was evacuated to a nearby military hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The gunfight was ongoing when reports last came in, an official said.

The encounter began on Tuesday evening after army personnel, during a search operation, detected a group of militants hiding in the forest area.

After the initial firefight, the militants escaped, but the security forces chased them, and the search operation continued throughout the night.