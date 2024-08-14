Ayodhya: 3,800 bamboo lights installed on Ram Path and 36 gobo projector lights on Bhakti Path reported stolen

AYODHYA The theft of 3,800 bamboo lights installed on the trees of Ram Path and 36 gobo projector lights on Bhakti Path, worth over ₹50 lakh, has come to light in temple town Ayodhya after the matter was reported to the police by a contractor, the Hindustan Times reported.

As many as 6,400 bamboo lights were installed on Ram Path and 96 gobo projector lights on Bhakti Path by the firm - Yash Enterprises and Krishna automobiles - under the contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority.

The firm was aware of the theft in May, but the FIR was filed on August 9. However, the police refused to comment on the theft, saying they were investigating the matter.

According to PTI, an FIR was lodged at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station following a complaint on August 9 from a representative of the firm -- Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles --which set up the lights under a contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority, police said on Tuesday.

Ayodhya was refurbished under a major project ahead of the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in the holy city.