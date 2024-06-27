Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust refutes allegations of seepage, water logging in sanctum sanctorum

LUCKNOW: Amid the outcry over the seepage of rainwater and water logging in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, where Ram Lalla was consecrated in a much-hyped ceremony on January 22 this year, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has come out to rebuke the claims circulating for the last couple of days.

Taking to the microblogging site X on Wednesday night, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai denied any seepage of water from the roof of the upcoming temple during recent rains in the temple town.

Clearing the air through a series of posts on its X official handle, the temple trust general secretary asserted that not a single drop of water had dripped from the roof over the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ram Lalla is consecrated and that there was no flaw in the stone structure of the upcoming temple, which was being constructed under the supervision of the country’s ace construction companies, engineering experts from top-notch institutions, and well-acclaimed architects – Sompurias.