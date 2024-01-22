'Advent of a new era', says PM Modi after Ram Lalla consecration at Ayodhya temple; Opposition skips event

AYODHYA: An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years.

As the inauguration of the temple marked the culmination of a decades-long campaign, mostly under the Hindutva banner, to reclaim a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Modi said it was the advent of a new era.

Lakhs of people watched the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and 34 years after BJP veteran L K Advani's iconic 'Mandir Wahin Banayenge ' speech during his Rath yatra that shaped Ram mandir politics.

Scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code(UCC) have been BJP's poll plank for decades.

Hymns and songs about Lord Ram reverberated in temples and special prayers and bhandara events were held as the country soaked in religious fervour on the occasion.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the new-age architectural marvel as the consecration ceremony was underway.

And celebrations broke out in this Uttar Pradesh temple town resonating with a blend of spirituality and revelry with people singing and dancing.

'Ramdhun' played in the streets in this town from early morning, as security personnel kept a tight vigil across Ayodhya district.

While the Ram temple was decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights, streetlights on flyovers were decorated with artwork depicting Lord Ram as well as cutouts of bow and arrow, and ornamental lampposts had designs themed on the traditional "Ramanandi tilak."

The consecration rituals began from the Saryu river banks on January 16 and were completed Monday afternoon. The first phase of the temple built by a trust has so far cost Rs 1,100 crore. The temple complex is expected to open for public on Tuesday.