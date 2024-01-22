Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration LIVE | Lord Ram all set to be welcomed with PM Modi leading consecration ceremony

LIVE

Almost all opposition leaders invited to the ceremony have declined to be in attendance, with the Congress calling it a "BJP-RSS event."
Priests perform 'puja' rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, on Jan 22, 2024.
Priests perform 'puja' rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, on Jan 22, 2024.
  • Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram temple

  • Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in traditional Nagara style

  • Dimensions: 380 ft (east-west), 250 ft wide, and 161 ft tall

  • Supported by 392 pillars, featuring 44 doors

  • Pillars and walls are adorned with intricate sculptures of Hindu deities 

  • Sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, housing the permanent idol of Lord Ram

  • The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj 

  • The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes 

  • The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone 

  • Main entrance on the eastern side, accessed by ascending 32 stairs through 'Singh Dwar' 

  • Five halls include Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap

  • Adjacent historic Sita Koop well and restored Shiv temple at Kuber Tila

  • Temple foundation: 14-metre-thick roller-compacted concrete for an artificial rock appearance

  • Granite plinth, 21 feet high, safeguards against ground moisture

  • Infrastructure includes a sewage treatment plant, a water treatment plant, a fire safety water supply, and an independent power station

Ayodhya adorns itself in grandeur to greet Lord Ram in his permanent abode

Rituals begin for the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence are keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue in Ayodhya.

Ram temple consecration: AI-based CCTV cameras, drones deployed to ensure security in Ayodhya

Visuals from SV Lotus Temple in Virginia, US ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya (PTI)

Right from Treta Yuga till now, Karnataka has been strongly associated with Lord Ram and the Ramayana. Be it the Vanaras who helped Ram find Sita, or the black rock and idol of Ram Lalla the entire world is looking at, all have a Karnataka connect, from Anjanadri to Udupi...

Beyond the Ram-Hanuman connection

Dalit farmer Ramdas was delighted over the use of a stone block from his land at Gujjegowdanapura village near Mysuru to carve the idol of Ram Lalla to be consecrated in Ayodhya on January 22. Srinivas, a local quarry contractor, who took up the work to clear the rocks, said many had worked hard to excavate the stone block sent to Ayodhya. However, he regretted that they had not been invited to the inauguration of the temple. 

Karnataka Dalit farmer gave stones for Ram Lalla idol, but not invited for temple inauguration

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that it is difficult for his party's leaders to attend the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony as the BJP and the RSS had turned it into a "political event" centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“RSS-BJP made the January 22 function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It has become an RSS-BJP function but we cannot be a party to a political function. It becomes very difficult for us when the PM of India and the RSS, our principal opponent, have captured a function and turned it into an election function,” Gandhi had said last week.

Difficult to attend Ram temple consecration as BJP has turned it into political event: Rahul Gandhi

Let us take you through the streets of Ayodhya from the day before the temple inauguration.

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had remarked earlier this month: “DMK is not against any belief or religion. We don’t have a problem with a temple coming up in Ayodhya. But, we don’t approve of it coming up after demolishing a mosque.”

Echoing the sentiments expressed by DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu, Udhayanidhi reiterated, “Our treasurer (T R Baalu) has clearly said that spiritualism and politics should not be mixed.”

DMK not against Ram temple, against demolishing mosque to build it: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

From free bus tickets to complementary popcorn at multiplexes, corporate India has gone into full festive mode to commemorate the ceremony. The euphoria around the consecration is such that India’s largest company, Reliance Industries, announced a holiday for their offices across the country on January 22 and the capital market will remain shut following the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare Monday as a public holiday.

From Taj hotels to Dabur Vedic tea, India Inc cash in on Ayodhya frenzy

Close to 7000 invitees have been sent out for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The illustrious guest list includes prominent people like politicians, industrialists, seers, and celebrities from across the country. But not everyone is making it to the grand spectacle of a ceremony. From the top political leaders to shankaracharyas boycotting the mega event, call it a political move by the BJP in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As Ayodhya prepares for Monday's Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, it is of significance to recall that four years ago, 91-year-old senior lawyer Keshav Parasaran, a two-time former Attorney General (AG) of India, fervently advocated for the Hindu side in the Supreme Court. Notably, he presented his case without shoes and stood for extended periods during the proceedings.

"The argument, which I delivered in the Ram Mandir case in the Supreme Court in 2019, is due to my love for God Ram. It is due to my faith, devotion, and devotion to God Ram. I did it for Ram (Lalla) only," Parasaran told this newspaper in a very emotional tone from Chennai.

Veteran SC lawyer K Parasaran's devotion in Ram Mandir case echoes as Ayodhya readies for consecration ceremony

8.00 am: Shankaracharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Kanchipuram, reaches Ayodhya

Sri Shankara Vijayandera Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal at Ayodhya
Sri Shankara Vijayandera Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal at AyodhyaExpress

Arun Yogiraj carved the 51-inch long statue of Ram Lalla out of Krishna Shila from Bujjegoudanapura village in HD Kote in Mysuru district. 

Arun Yogiraj: Man who carved Ram Lalla on Krishna Shila

When and where to watch the ceremony

On Doordarshan, the live coverage will start at 7 am, and is being livestreamed on their official YouTube channel.

Viewers can also tune into DD National.

Reportedly, several movie theatres, including PVR-INOX, will screen the event live.

EXPLAINER | The whys and hows of Ram Lalla’s consecration ceremony

Why January 22 and not any other date after, say, the general elections?

  • The organisers claim the appropriate date and time was decided by the high priests in Kashi, who are an authority on the scriptures and astrology.

  • Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a Jyotish scholar and reputed priest at Sangved Vidyalaya, who is overseeing the pran pratishtha rituals in Ayodhya, gave an astrological reasoning for selecting the muhurt. “Consecration during this muhurt will keep the temple intact till the Sun and the Moon exist,” he claimed. 

On November 8, 2019, India's top court ruled that the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya be handed over to a trust to be constituted for the construction of the Ram temple at the site.

It also directed the government to give the Sunni Waqf Board five acres of land in another location to build a mosque. Subsequently, on August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiated the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram Temple construction.

The sacred site for Lord Ram now stands on grounds where the Babri Masjid stood for centuries before it was torn down by Hindu extremists who were incited by right-wing outfits including the BJP and VHP, among others. 

The demolition in 1992 triggered some of India's worst sectarian violence post-independence, killing around 2,000 people, most of them Muslims.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has since gone on to become a litmus test for India's ostensibly secular political framework and multi-culturalism amid the deeply polarising rise of right-wing nationalism.

Almost all opposition leaders invited to the ceremony have declined to be in attendance, with the Congress calling it a "BJP-RSS event."

Turned into a national event by the BJP, the temple's inauguration in Ayodhya is anticipated to have a profound impact on Hindu voters.

Critics and political analysts perceive the ceremony as the commencement of Narendra Modi's bid for a third consecutive term, shaping it as a crucial element in his re-election campaign.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among the prominent people invited to the event.

Lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV and online platforms as the Centre has announced a half-day off on January 22, and many others followed suit.

The ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm, following which PM Modi will address the gathering. The shrine will be opened to the public a day later.

The consecration ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place this afternoon in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, marking an end to a deeply polarising dispute that has dominated Independent India's politics for over half a century. 

The consecration rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' started from the Saryu river on January 16 and will be completed on Monday afternoon in the 'abhijeet muhurta', according to the temple's trust.

