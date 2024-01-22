Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration LIVE | Lord Ram all set to be welcomed with PM Modi leading consecration ceremony

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in traditional Nagara style
Dimensions: 380 ft (east-west), 250 ft wide, and 161 ft tall
Supported by 392 pillars, featuring 44 doors
Pillars and walls are adorned with intricate sculptures of Hindu deities
Sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, housing the permanent idol of Lord Ram
The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj
The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes
The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone
Main entrance on the eastern side, accessed by ascending 32 stairs through 'Singh Dwar'
Five halls include Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap
Adjacent historic Sita Koop well and restored Shiv temple at Kuber Tila
Temple foundation: 14-metre-thick roller-compacted concrete for an artificial rock appearance
Granite plinth, 21 feet high, safeguards against ground moisture
Infrastructure includes a sewage treatment plant, a water treatment plant, a fire safety water supply, and an independent power station
“RSS-BJP made the January 22 function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It has become an RSS-BJP function but we cannot be a party to a political function. It becomes very difficult for us when the PM of India and the RSS, our principal opponent, have captured a function and turned it into an election function,” Gandhi had said last week.
Echoing the sentiments expressed by DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu, Udhayanidhi reiterated, “Our treasurer (T R Baalu) has clearly said that spiritualism and politics should not be mixed.”
"The argument, which I delivered in the Ram Mandir case in the Supreme Court in 2019, is due to my love for God Ram. It is due to my faith, devotion, and devotion to God Ram. I did it for Ram (Lalla) only," Parasaran told this newspaper in a very emotional tone from Chennai.
On Doordarshan, the live coverage will start at 7 am, and is being livestreamed on their official YouTube channel.
Viewers can also tune into DD National.
Reportedly, several movie theatres, including PVR-INOX, will screen the event live.
The organisers claim the appropriate date and time was decided by the high priests in Kashi, who are an authority on the scriptures and astrology.
Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a Jyotish scholar and reputed priest at Sangved Vidyalaya, who is overseeing the pran pratishtha rituals in Ayodhya, gave an astrological reasoning for selecting the muhurt. “Consecration during this muhurt will keep the temple intact till the Sun and the Moon exist,” he claimed.
It also directed the government to give the Sunni Waqf Board five acres of land in another location to build a mosque. Subsequently, on August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiated the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram Temple construction.
The demolition in 1992 triggered some of India's worst sectarian violence post-independence, killing around 2,000 people, most of them Muslims.
The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has since gone on to become a litmus test for India's ostensibly secular political framework and multi-culturalism amid the deeply polarising rise of right-wing nationalism.
Turned into a national event by the BJP, the temple's inauguration in Ayodhya is anticipated to have a profound impact on Hindu voters.
Critics and political analysts perceive the ceremony as the commencement of Narendra Modi's bid for a third consecutive term, shaping it as a crucial element in his re-election campaign.
Lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV and online platforms as the Centre has announced a half-day off on January 22, and many others followed suit.
The ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm, following which PM Modi will address the gathering. The shrine will be opened to the public a day later.
The consecration rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' started from the Saryu river on January 16 and will be completed on Monday afternoon in the 'abhijeet muhurta', according to the temple's trust.