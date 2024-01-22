Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A complete timeline of the journey leading to 'Pran Pratishtha'

March 21, 2017: SC says Ayodhya issue is highly sensitive, should be resolved out of court. Asks all parties to look for amicable settlement

Feb 8, 2018: SC asks parties to get their papers ready, says no new party would be allowed to join the litigation. Clarifies that it would take up the matter as a land dispute

Mar 14, 2018: SC nixes 32 intervention petitions, leaving only those parties who were part of the litigation at high court. Again offers opportunity for negotiation

Sept 27, 2018: SC turns down Muslim side plea to send Ismail Farouqui case of 1994 to a bigger bench. Muslim side's plea was that HC 2010 judgment was influenced by 1994 SC observation that a mosque is not an integral part of Islam for offering namaz. The SC bench headed by CJI Deepak Mishra delivers 2-1 verdict. Justice Mishra and Justice Ashok Bhushan were of the opinion that the Ayodhya issue had nothing to do with the Farouqui case. The third member, Justice S Abul Nazeer, said that the issue should be decided on the basis of faith and needs elaborate discussion

Oct 29, 2018: After the retirement of Justice Mishra, a bench comprising Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph starts hearing the case. It adjourns the hearing till January 2019

Jan 9, 2019: A five-judge bench was set up under CJI Gogoi. Other members were Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramanna, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud

Jan 10, 2019: Justice Lalit recuses as he had represented Kalyan Singh, one of the accused in Babri demolition, as a lawyer

Jan 25, 2019: The bench is reconstituted, now including Justice Bobde, Justice Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer

Feb 26, 2019: SC asks all parties to explore possibilities of amicable solution through mediation

Mar 8, 2019: SC sets up a mediation panel which had former apex court judge FMI Khalifullah, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, and senior lawyer Sriram Panchu. The panel starts meeting both the parties.

May 10, 2019: SC sets Aug 15 deadline for it to submit its report

July 11, 2019: SC says that if mediation is not possible, it will start hearing

August 1, 2019: Mediation panel submits its report to the apex court

August 2, 2019: The SC says the mediation panel fails to find a solution. Fixes Aug 6 for start of day-to-day hearing

August 6, 2019: The top court begins day-to-day hearing of the case

October 16, 2019: After the marathon 40-day daily hearing, the SC reserves its order

Nov 9, 2019: In historic unanimous judgment, SC identifies the disputed site as the birthplace of Ram and hand over 2.77 acre land to Ram Lalla Virajman

Asks Centre to form a trust within three months for the construction of the temple

Asks UP govt to give 5 acre land to Sunni board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. Rejects the claim of Nirmohi Akhara, which was seeking control of the entire disputed land, saying they are the custodian of the land

August 5, 2020: Bhoomi Pujan for Ram temple performed by PM Narendra Modi on 2.77 acre land, the piece of land where Lord Ram is believed to have taken birth on the 70 acre Ram Janmabhoomi premises

January 22, 2024: Ram Lalla as five-year-old boy consecrated in garbh-griha (sanctum sanctorum) of new upcoming temple in presence of PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 7000 distinguished invitees from across the globe