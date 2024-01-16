Difficult to attend Ram temple consecration as BJP has turned it into political event: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing media persons in Nagaland on the third day of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Gandhi said an election and political flavour had been given to the political function of BJP-RSS.

Calling the Ram Mandir event as a political function, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress has decided not to visit the temple on January 22.

He said it is difficult for the Congress to go to a political function designed around the PM and the RSS.