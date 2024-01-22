A Naga sadhu who studied law to fight legal battle to ‘reclaim glory’

NEW DELHI: Meet Karunesh Shukla, a Bairagi Naga sadhu, who was so determined to “reclaim the glory” of Lord Ram that he studied law to fight a legal battle for his guru Mahant Dharam Das — one of the petitioners in the 2019 Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit case — in the Supreme Court.

Shukla represented Mahant Das, a primary litigant of Nirvani Ani Akhara, demanding the right to worship and manage the birthplace of Ram Lalla.

While talking to this paper, Shukla said his Guru Mahant Dharam Das sent him to Kanpur for admission to Dayanand College of Law. With hard work and perseverance, he passed out as a lawyer and fulfilled his dream of fighting the case for Das in the top court.

The apex court’s landmark verdict was delivered by the former CJIs — Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Sharad Arvind Bobde — Justices Dr Chandrachud (Present CJI), Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer had, in 2019, ruled in favour of the Hindu parties and directed to construct the Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The bench was headed by the former CJI Justice Gogoi.