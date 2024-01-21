Veteran SC lawyer K Parasaran's devotion in Ram Mandir case echoes as Ayodhya readies for consecration ceremony

As Ayodhya prepares for Monday's Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, it is of significance to recall that four years ago, the 91-year-old senior lawyer Keshav Parasaran, a two-time former Attorney General (AG) of India, fervently advocated for the Hindu side in the Supreme Court. Notably, he presented his case without shoes and stood for extended periods during the proceedings.

Speaking to TNIE, Parasaran, now 96, said he felt that God Ram is present everywhere. Whether it is at home, outside, on the courts, or anywhere, it was one's faith, belief, and respect for God Ram. "The argument, which I delivered in the Ram Mandir case in the Supreme Court in 2019, is due to my love for God Ram. It is due to my faith, devotion, and devotion to God Ram. I did it for Ram (Lalla) only," Parasaran told this newspaper in a very emotional tone from Chennai.

On being asked about winning the case in the Supreme Court, he said that I did my best in the case. It was the Supreme Court that decided and pronounced the verdict in the case. "I have nothing more to say," he said.