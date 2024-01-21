EXPLAINER | The whys and hows of Ram Lalla’s consecration ceremony

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the consecration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, there has been saturation coverage on the minutiae of everything associated with the once-in-an-era event. It has had its share of controversies too. We try to dissect some of them. This daily was the first to break the news on the selection of an idol crafted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj as the presiding deity — out of the three options before the temple trust.

Public curiosity on how the idol looked reached fever pitch before it was leaked on Friday morning. It robbed the organisers of the mystery element as they wanted to unveil the full idol only after the deity descends into it following the consecration ceremony, making it a living representation of the divine. That is the proper way to go about it as prescribed in the scriptures.

The 51 inch, 1.5 tonne idol was installed on its pedestal just the other day with a Ram Yantra (copper plate with geometric designs) at its base and with the sculpture’s face covered. A piece of cloth covering the eyes will officially go away after the pran pratishtha, which would transfer life force to the idol that depicts Ram as a five-year-old. As per Sanatana Dharma, pran pratishtha rituals create a direct connect between the devotee and the divine who resides in that particular idol.

Ram Lalla (child Ram), the presiding deity, did not have a proper temple at his place of birth for over five centuries, hence the popular excitement. He won the right for the temple after a gruelling legal battle at the highest court of the land. But that is for another time. Over 7,500 dignitaries have been invited by the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the consecration event on January 22.

Sanatana Dharma has four main sects — Shaivites, Vaishnavites, Shakts and Ganapatyites with Shiva, Vishnu, Tripura Sundari and Ganesh as their supreme deities, respectively. According to scholars, the rituals for consecration in all the four sects are common though the configuration of the support cast would change depending on the presiding deity.