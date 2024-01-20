From a stringent ‘Sathvik’ diet to a serious eye injury, Ram Lalla idol suclptor braved all odds

MYSURU: Although people are eagerly waiting for the Ram Lalla idol’s consecration in Ayodhya’s Ram temple on January 22, they know little about the challenges faced by its creator Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru.

From following a strict ‘Sathvik’ diet to a serious eye injury, Yogiraj overcame all of them.

Yogiraj was one of the three sculptors shortlisted to carve the idol. He did not meet his family members (for six months) till he completed the work on the “perfect idol” in Ayodhya.

In Ayodhya, he used to start the day with a puja to his “native deity”, besides participating in the prayers and rituals offered by the pandits there. The pandits’ Ram kathas helped him visualise and carve the idol.