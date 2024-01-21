Ram Lalla Virajman bereft of 'next friends' for Ayodhya consecration ceremony

LUCKNOW: As Ayodhya is poised for the consecration of Ram Lalla at his permanent abode, the solemnity of the event is tinged with a sense of loss, as the three 'next friends' who had diligently represented the deity in various courts throughout the protracted legal battles for Janmabhoomi since 1989 are no longer present to bear witness to this historic moment.

Under Indian law, a deity is deemed to be an individual entity, and like a firm or a trust, it can contest its own case. The deity (Ram Lalla Virajman) is a perpetual minor and needed a ‘next friend’ to represent him in court.

On November 9, 2029, when the Supreme Court of India delivered the verdict over the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, Ram Lalla Virajman was declared the owner of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya, leaving his ‘next friend’ Triloki Nath Pandey delighted.

Then Pandey was on the wrong side of his age, and at 75 he was observing a waterless (nirjal) fast, which he ended after the pronouncement of judgement. “Bhagwan Ram’s second exile has ended now. He will now be able to move to his permanent abode after spending so many decades in a tent. It is the victory of Ram Lalla Virajman, but the best thing is that no one has lost," Pandey had said while speaking to media persons after the verdict.

Pandey, who was instrumental in representing Ram Lalla Virajman in the legal proceedings, will not be there to see the deity's installation after he died from a heart attack in September 2021.

In fact, the concept of ‘next friend’ was introduced by Deoki Nandan Agarwal, an Allahabad (now Prayagraj) advocate who later rose through the ranks to become a judge in Allahabad High Court.

After his retirement, he played ‘next friend’ to Ram Lalla after extensive research of the documents related to the Janmabhoomi dispute and filed a petition in Allahabad High Court in 1989, claiming the land belonged to Ram Lalla and he was his ‘next friend’. Agarwal, who later joined the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, continued to represent the deity in legal fights until 1996.