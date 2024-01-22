Consecration ceremony at Ayodhya extraordinary moment: PM Modi after unveiling new Ram Lalla idol

AYODHYA: The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple here on Monday amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was an extraordinary moment that would make everyone full of emotions.

"It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme," the prime minister said on X.