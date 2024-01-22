Consecration ceremony at Ayodhya extraordinary moment: PM Modi after unveiling new Ram Lalla idol

AYODHYA: The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple here on Monday amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was an extraordinary moment that would make everyone full of emotions.
"It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme," the prime minister said on X.
Modi made these remarks as he took part in the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the magnificent Ram Temple here.
Dressed in a golden kurta with a cream-coloured dhoti and patka, the prime minister walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.
Army helicopters showered flower petals on the temple premises when the consecration took place.
Modi will later address the gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila.
He will also interact with workers associated with the construction of the temple.