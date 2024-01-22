Ayodhya to be India's biggest tourist hotspot

NEW DELHI: The grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya may help the town attract at least 50 million tourist a year -- higher than religious tourism hotspots of Golden Temple and Tirupati Temple -- as massive spend on infrastructure such as airports will put the once out-of-the-way town in Uttar Pradesh on the tourism circuit.

Brokerage Jefferies in a report estimates that a USD 10 billion makeover of Ayodhya with a new airport, revamped railway station, township and improved road connectivity will likely drive a multiplier effect with new hotels and other economic activities.

It "could attract 50 million+ tourists a year".

Golden Temple in Amritsar gets an estimated 30-35 million footfalls a year while Tirupati temple sees 25-30 million visits.

Globally, Vatican city gets around 9 million tourists every year and Mecca in Saudi Arabia around 20 million.

"Religious tourism is still the biggest segment of tourism in India," according to Jeferies.

"Several popular religious centres attract annual tourist traffic of 10-30 million despite the existing infrastructural bottlenecks.

And hence, the creation of a new religious tourist centre (Ayodhya) with improved connectivity and infrastructure can create a meaningfully large economic impact."