SC orders Tamil Nadu govt to not reject requests for live telecast of Ram Temple consecration

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday viewed that no one is bound to abide with "oral orders" banning live telecast of Ram temple consecration ceremony in temples across Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court in its order today directed the Tamil Nadu govt not to summarily reject requests for live-streaming of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha.

"All rejection orders must show reasons," the Apex Court said and asked the state to maintain a data in this regard.

The apex court made the statement while hearing a plea filed by a Tamil Nadu BJP member seeking the court's intervention to quash the oral order by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directing to the state police to not allow any kind of live telecasting of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in the state.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Dutta issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others.

The bench also sought response of the Tamil Nadu government on the plea by January 29.

The Apex Court said that the authorities would examine applications seeking permission for such live telecast and deal with in accordance with law. If the applications are rejected, then, the reasons shall be given for rejection of any such requests.

The court also asked the Tamil Nadu state authorities to act in accordance with law and not based on any oral instructions 'banning' live telecast of consecration ceremony.