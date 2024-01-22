Repression Saga in TN Continues; DMK government anti-Hindu, charges Nirmala Sitharaman

CHENNAI: The tussle between the BJP and the DMK government on Monday took a serious turn with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman charging that ‘the repression saga in Tamil Nadu continues’ referring to the State government’s denial of live telecasting the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. She also termed the DMK government as ‘anti-Hindu’. Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi who visited the Kothandaramar temple here said that there was a pervasive sense of invisible fear among the priests and temple staff.
Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted a series of tweets on her X handle with the headline “The repression saga in TN continues.” She also posted the Hindi translation of her tweet with a video about LED equipment being removed from Kamakshi temple in Kanchipuram.
The Union Minister said a small village (not more than 200 houses) where people wanted to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and watch PM Narendra Modi participate has been told that unless the district collector gives permission they shall not install the hired LED screen. “The DC is sitting on the matter. The LED supplier is threatened. Village: Karunilam District: Chengalpattu. Another but bigger village LED permission hanging fire: Singaperumal Koil District: Chengalpattu,” she added.
She also explained that inside the famous Kamakshi Kovil, which is privately held, where bhajans have started from 8 a.m., LED screens are being removed by plain-clothes policemen. “In a privately held temple, worshippers watching the PM perform prana prathishta is a serious infringement on our right to worship. The DMK government in TN completely fails to protect citizens' rights. Anti-Hindu DMK now bares its hatred for PM Modi with the police force and suppresses people's aspirations,” she added.
Nirmala Sitharaman also said in Kanchipuram district alone, 466 LED screens were arranged for a live telecast of the PM in Ayodhya. In more than 400 of those places, the police have either confiscated the screens or deployed force to prevent the live telecast. LED suppliers are fleeing with fear. “The Anti-Hindu DMK is hitting at small businesses. In Tamil, this is called “vayithilae adippathu.” (hitting on the basic rights).
She also charged that Annadhanam is prevented in temples like Sriperumbudur Selva Vinayagar Temple held by HR and CE, privately held Molachur Karumariamman Temple and again privately held Selvizhimangalam Jambodai Perumal Temple by the TN Police. The Anti-Hindu DMK government continues repression using police. In the Thovalai Murugan Temple, located in Nagercoil, permission is denied to put up LED screens for live telecasts. The order issued by authorities hindered watching the PM citing law and order situations that “might” arise.
"This morning I visited Sri Kodandaramaswami Temple, West Mambalam, Chennai, and offered prayers to Prabhu Sri Ram for the well-being of all. This temple is under the HR and CE Department. There was an all-pervasive sense of invisible fear and apprehensions writ large on the faces of priests and temple staff. This is a stark contrast to the festive environment in the rest of the country. While the entire country is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, the temple premises here exude a sense of acute repression,” the Governor said in his tweet. The Governor has tagged his tweet to the handles of the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Union Minister for Culture.
Meanwhile, Mohan Bhattarchar, head priest of the Kothandaramar temple in West Mambalam, told reporters that there was no fear among the priests and temple as claimed by Govenor RN Ravi. The head priest said, "The Governor was in the temple for about 20 minutes. He enquired about the history of the temple and listened to what we said with the help of translator. He was very happy in the temple and he was presented with Prasadams."
Asked about the charge of the governor that there was invisible fear writ large on the faces of the priests and temple, the head priest said, "We came through the media that the governor has made certain remarks. For the events relating to Ayodhaya Ram temple consecration, the priests and those assisting them could not sleep properly. That triedness is writ large on our faces. That's all."