Repression Saga in TN Continues; DMK government anti-Hindu, charges Nirmala Sitharaman

CHENNAI: The tussle between the BJP and the DMK government on Monday took a serious turn with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman charging that ‘the repression saga in Tamil Nadu continues’ referring to the State government’s denial of live telecasting the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. She also termed the DMK government as ‘anti-Hindu’. Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi who visited the Kothandaramar temple here said that there was a pervasive sense of invisible fear among the priests and temple staff.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted a series of tweets on her X handle with the headline “The repression saga in TN continues.” She also posted the Hindi translation of her tweet with a video about LED equipment being removed from Kamakshi temple in Kanchipuram.

The Union Minister said a small village (not more than 200 houses) where people wanted to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and watch PM Narendra Modi participate has been told that unless the district collector gives permission they shall not install the hired LED screen. “The DC is sitting on the matter. The LED supplier is threatened. Village: Karunilam District: Chengalpattu. Another but bigger village LED permission hanging fire: Singaperumal Koil District: Chengalpattu,” she added.