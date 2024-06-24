Ayodhya Ram temple roof ‘leaking’ after rains, no drainage system in place: Chief priest

AYODHYA: Water was leaking from the roof of the sanctum sanctorum at the Ram temple here after the first heavy showers since it was opened to the public, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple Acharya Satyendra Das said on Monday.

Alleging negligence in the construction of the temple, Das claimed that there was also no arrangement for the drainage of rainwater from the temple premises after the showers on Saturday midnight.

He urged the temple authorities to take cognisance of the problem and take necessary corrective measures.

After the senior officials were informed about the incident of water leaking from the roof, the chairman of the temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, reached the temple and gave instructions to repair the roof and make them waterproof.

Rainwater was leaking from the roof directly above the place where the priest sits in front of Ram Lalla's idol and where people come for VIP darshan, the chief priest said.

Acharya Satyendra Das told reporters there was heavy leakage from the roof of the temple's sanctum sanctorum in the first heavy shower that took place on Saturday midnight.

"It is very surprising that engineers from all over the country are building the Ram temple. The temple was inaugurated on January 22. But, no one knew that if it rains, the roof will leak. It is surprising that the roof of a world-famous temple is leaking. Why did this happen?" "Such an incident is happening in the presence of such big engineers, which is very wrong," he said.