Congress capable of winning on its own in Haryana, no talks with any party for alliance: Bhupinder Hooda

Hooda, 76, also said the Agnipath military recruitment scheme as well as the legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops are big issues in Haryana.

"If a Congress government comes, we are opposing this (Agnipath) scheme because what will a person do after returning from service, following four years. They (central government) say Agniveers will get reservation but there is already reservation for ex-servicemen. What will they do after four years?" the senior Congress leader asked.

Every year, around 5,000 people used to be selected in the armed forces but this year only 250 were selected, he said.

Haryana's population share in the country is 2 per cent but every 10th soldier in the army is from the state, Hooda said.

"This government should withdraw the Agniveer scheme," Hooda said.

The issue of legal guarantee for MSP is a legitimate demand of farmers, he said.

"In the Raipur Congress plenary session, we had declared that the legal guarantee for MSP would be given," Hooda said.

The BJP had promised that farmers' income will be doubled by 2022. This did not happen but the input costs have gone up, he said.

Hooda cited the spike in the cost of diesel, fertilisers and pesticides.

"In our time there was neither a tax on fertilizers nor on pesticides. There was 9 per cent tax in our time on diesel, they (BJP government) have increased it to 18 per cent. So, the input cost has gone up but farmers' income has gone down," the Congress leader said. So, if sustainable income has to be ensured for farmers, legal guarantee for MSP should be given, Hooda said.

Talking about the guarantees, given by the Haryana Congress, Hooda said if the party comes to power, old-age pension will be increased to Rs 6,000, the old pension scheme will be brought back, gas cylinder will be available at Rs 500, 300 units of electricity will be free, and 2 lakh vacant posts will be filled up.

Hooda said if a Congress government comes to power it will also improve the law and order situation and get more investments to the state to give a boost to job creation.

"There is no investment coming in because money is being extorted from people. Law and order has collapsed in the state so no one is investing. We will bring in investment to give a fillip to job creation," Hooda said.

He claimed that winds of change are blowing in the state because the BJP-JJP government was a "non-performing government".

The BJP-JJP alliance was a "thug bandan" and the BJP government has not done any development, Hooda said.

People have made up their mind to bring a Congress government to power, he added.