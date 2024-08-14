Nithari killings: SC agrees to hear CBI's plea against HC verdict acquitting Surendra Koli

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a fresh plea filed by the CBI challenging the Allahabad High Court's verdict that acquitted Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan tagged the CBI's plea with some other petitions pending in the apex court against the high court order of October 16, 2023.

On July 19, the top court had agreed to hear separate pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Uttar Pradesh government against the high court verdict.

It had also issued a notice and sought a response from Koli on the petitions.