Nithari killings: SC to hear pleas of CBI, UP govt separately against Surendra Koli's acquittal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear separately the respective appeals filed by the CBI and the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad High Court's verdict acquitting Surendra Koli in the 2006 horrific Nithari killings in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A three-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice B R Gavai, K V Viswanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice and sought a response from the convict, Koli on the appeals filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Uttar Pradesh government.

The apex court also tagged the appeals of the CBI and UP government, with the pleas already being filed by one of the victim's father and pending for hearing in them.